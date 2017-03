New traditional Chinese restaurant Gourmet House is set to open in the old Quizno’s location on Burbank, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The restaurant, located in the Southgate Village center, will have take-out and dine-in options.

Owner Qihui Xiao has another restaurant, New China, in Mid City.

Gourmet House is set to open in April.

Will you eat at Gourmet House when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

