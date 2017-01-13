New Copeland’s concept coming to Baton Rouge
Copeland’s is launching a new fast-casual concept in Baton Rouge, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The concept, Batch 13, will be at 4957 Essen Lane. The location currently houses Copeland’s, which will be subdivided for the new venture.
"Copelands would be considered a full service, upscale casual dining restaurant," says Allison Copeland Donnelly, vice president of Al Copeland Investments, according to The Business Report. "Our new concept is a fresh casual concept. Our culinary recipes will be freshly prepared, in a fast and convenient environment with a heavy influence on take out."