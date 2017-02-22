Bảo Vietnamese Kitchen, a family-owned, authentic Vietnamese restuaruant will soon open in the old Spice Bistro & Bar location on Perkins Road, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

“We’re hoping the taste and the feel of the atmosphere will bring people to Vietnam without flying and spending the money,” said co-owner Chau Huynh, according to The Business Report.

Huynh will run the restaurant with her husband and mother. It’ll be open the first week in April.

READ MORE

Comments