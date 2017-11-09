Dig Baton Rouge
New festival to celebrate BR street food

Russell Jones
4 hours ago

Fast food is getting a new look this January in the Red Stick.

Organizers of the first Louisiana Street Food Festival announced this week they will hold the event in conjunction with the Louisiana Marathon, which is scheduled for Jan. 12-14.

The festival will take place on Jan. 13 just outside the USS Kidd. Food trucks and chefs will offer great eats and drinks all day, with live music by the Lost Bayou Ramblers.

The people behind My House Social event planning organized the the festival, and said more than 20 street food chefs from across Louisiana will be taking part. There is no charge to enter the event, and a portion of proceeds from food sales will go to benefit Louisiana Runs.

Image: Louisiana Street Food Festival

