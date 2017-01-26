Barre3, a Portland, Oregon, based fitness boutique is opening a location on Perkins Road, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The studio will offer a combination of yoga, pilates and ballet.

“Opening a barre3 studio has been a long-time dream of mine and I am grateful to share it with the incredible Baton Rouge community,” owner Nicole Cummins said, according to The Business Report.

Barre3 is offering free classes during its first week. The fitness boutique opens Monday.

Barre3 will be located at 3535 Perkins Road, Suite 380 in the Acadian Village Shopping Center.

