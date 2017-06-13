Flambēe Cafē, a new French-inspired restaurant specializing in flatbreads, is now open in Willow Grove. The spot is owned by the restauranteurs behind Bistro Byronz.

“We don’t think the world needs just another pizza joint. Which is why we created Flambēe Cafē, the haute new place to enjoy the fiery french cousin of pizza, the Tarte Flambēe. Our Louisiana take on the Flatbread of France, from the creators of Bistro Byronz, comes in a variety of irresistible, oven-to-table options; from savory and spicy entrees to sweet and sticky desserts,” owners said on Facebook.

“We’ve also put our own petite twist on Tartines, the sexier version of sandwiches. To top it off, our fire-roasted Pots De Feu will keep your own ‘feu’ burning and your belly full: Meatball Bourguignon, Veggie Ratatouille, Coq Au Vin Blanc, to name a few. Of course, all of this french fired fare is perfectly complemented by our inspired Salades and special menu of wines, beers and cocktails. We can’t wait to welcome you to our newest labor of love, with that certain ‘Je ne sais quoi’ you’ve come to love from the Byronz Restaurant Family.”

