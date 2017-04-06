Beginning May 6, Baton Rouge will have a new handcrafted goods store.

Wonder South Journal and Dry Goods is opening a store in partnership with Dr. Leone Elliott, Jr. and The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa. The Wonder Shop, a store that will sell goods such as jewelry and ceramics made by local artists, will be located at 3488 Brentwood Drive in suites 102 and 103.

“Our gallery has been inextricably tied to the makers in our community since its inception, and their indelible fingerprints can be found on several pieces in the gallery,” Elliott said in a news release. “In form and function, they have in their own way supported our mission from day one, and without their dedication and devotion, we would not have been the gallery we are today. These makers are true artisans, and have spent years honing their craft. Above all, they continue to support and find inspiration from each other to push their craft forward. The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa’s collaboration with Wonder South is our way of giving back to these makers with a platform to showcase their beautiful, well-crafted work with the community they call home.”

