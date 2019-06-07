Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LSUNews

State lawmakers pass new hazing legislation, heads to governor for final approval

Staff
3 hours ago

House lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday that would change investigation and reporting guidelines regarding hazing incidents on college campuses.

House Bill 443, sponsored by Rep. Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, penalizes student organizations and universities that fail to immediately report a hazing incident to law enforcement. The current law gives organizations and higher ed institutions a 14-day window. The bill would also allow campus law enforcement to investigate hazing incidents that occur off campus.

After the death of LSU freshman Maxwell Gruver in 2017, the legislature took steps to pass stricter hazing laws and made hazing a felony crime, instead of a misdemeanor. LSU has since suspended or closed a number of fraternities regarding hazing allegations, including the Pi Kappa Phi chapter last month and the Delta Kappa Epsilon chapter in January.

Landry’s bill would also require the Board of Regents to make hazing incidents public record, as well as make university officials document their responses to hazing complaints in writing.

The bill received bipartisan support in both chambers and now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed.

Comments

You may also like

june

07jun5:00 pm9:00 pmFamily Friday @ Tin Roof Brewing Company

07jun7:00 pm9:00 pmAnna Larson with Those Poor Serfs @ Zeeland Street Market

07jun7:00 pm9:00 pmMovies on the Plaza: Frozen

07jun7:30 pm8:30 pmFriday Night Lecture Series @ Highland Road Park Observatory

07jun7:30 pm9:30 pmHot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X