New healthy lunch options coming soon to BR

7 hours ago

…and just in time for summer.

Green Heart Meals and Juices is coming to the Perkins Crossing Shopping Center. While the center is deemed cursed after 3 of its businesses closed in the past year, the owners of Green Heart hope that the busy businesses in the area will enjoy their fresh and healthy to-go options.

Green Heart Meals and Juices is a Lafayette based business that features healthy and filling options for pickup and delivery. BONUS they have special $5 meal days! According to The Business Report they are expected to open this spring, stay tuned!

