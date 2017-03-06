A new “upper-scale” hotel is coming to Baton Rouge’s health district, The Advocate reports.

A 2-acre piece of land was bought by Summa Lodging LLC with the plan of building a 140-plus room hotel with an intended opening date of 2019.

“There’s a need for it, with all of the medical expansions going on in that area,” said Summa Lodging co-owner Ash Patel, according to the Advocate.

The hotel will be located on Summa Avenue and will serve the Essen, Bluebonnet, Perkins medical area.

READ MORE

Comments