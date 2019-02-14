New LSU program puts an MBA within reach

Dream of earning a masters in business administration, but can’t seem to find the time? LSU might have the program for you.

The MBA program at LSU Flores has launched a one-year MBA track geared toward students who hold an undergraduate business degree from an accredited institution. Beginning in June, this new one-year MBA program will allow students to complete the MBA degree in just 11 months.

“We’re very excited about this new format in the Flores MBA Program,” said program director Dana Hart. “With a flexible and streamlined core curriculum, undergraduate business majors can fast-track their MBA experience and accelerate their career trajectory in just one year.”

As one-year MBA students must already hold a degree in business, most of the core curriculum in this track is waived, allowing courses to focus on students’ specific interests and career paths.

The one-year MBA format is a 36-credit hour, cohort-based program that begins every June. Each semester consists of two, eight-week modules with up to three courses offered at a time. Students will also participate in a “pre-MBA” summer semester focusing on an MBA Foundations course, along with a course on professional development and communication.

For more information on the Flores MBA Program’s new one-year MBA track, visit lsu.edu/business/mba, email Leah Whitmire or call 225-578-8867.