A new Mediterranean restaurant is set to open on Bennington Avenue this summer, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The location will take the place of Marina’s Mexican Grill.

The spot, Parsley and Pepper Mediterranean Bistro, is owned by Vahan Khachatryan, an Armenia-native, who will make use of family recipes at the new restaurant. Menu items will include stuffed grape leaves, moussaka, gyros and more.

“It’s a unique concept that I’ve been meaning to do. It’s my kind of food,” Khachatryan said, according to The Business Report. “I’m kind of trying to incorporate an Armenian and Americanized style with a modern quick service.”

