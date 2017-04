The owner of Baton Rouge Music Exchange and a partner are setting their sights on another place to house the city’s live music scene.

Baton Rouge Music Exchange owner James Fogle and Steve Levine plan to open the new spot, Mid City Ballroom, by the summer, The Advocate reports. The pair plan to have shows from a variety of genres, including rock, jazz, blues and more.

Mid City Ballroom will be located at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

