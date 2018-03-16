Dig Baton Rouge
New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson dies

Benson died at the age of 90 after being hospitalized for the flu on February 16th.

He originally bought the New Orleans Saints in 1985 after learning that the team would possibly be sold to another buyer and forced to relocate cities. Since being with he team, the Saints have been in 11 playoffs, won 6 division titles and Superbowl XLIV in 2009 (as if you forgot). Click here to read more about Benson’s accomplishments.

Comments

