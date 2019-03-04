New outdoor concert series arriving in spring

Beginning March 7, Baton Rouge residents and guests can enjoy a free evening music each Thursday at Pointe-Marie, a new village on a bend of the Mississippi River, 15 minutes south of downtown. The series comes from a partnership between Pointe-Marie and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.



This spring, the On Pointe Music Concert Series at Marie Square will play host to an eclectic array of musical entertainment, celebrating local and regional artists, on Thursday evenings from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Music fans are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy live music in a lawn-style setting.

Food and beverages from Magpie Café will be offered for sale throughout the run of shows in the series.



“We believe that creating civic and gathering venues and entertaining and engaging programming are an integral part of village placemaking,” said Rhaoul Guillaume, Jr. of the Arts Council. “The Arts Council plays a key role in curating music and artists as we welcome visitors, guests, and residents to our community.”



On Pointe Spring Season line-up includes:

March 7- Michael Foster Project

March 14- Smithfield Fair

March 21- Moonshine and Music (Ebb & Flow kick off party)- feat. Barry Hebert

March 28- Hot Club of Baton Rouge

April 4- Chris Leblanc

April 11- Ashley Toman

