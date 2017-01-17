The quick service, made-to-order restaurant Pita Pit is opening another location in Baton Rouge, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The restaurant will be located on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The restaurant’s franchisee, Jack Brightenti, hopes to open the location by mid-April, according to The Business Report. He also owns the Pita Pita near LSUs campus.

“We are doing a complete renovation,” Brighenti said, according to The Business Report. “It’s the same menu, same sandwhiches, same greatness.”

