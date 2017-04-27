A new pizzeria from the founders of Izzo’s and Lit Pizza will take the spot that formerly housed Goûter on Government Street, The Advocate reports. Rocca Pizzeria will open this summer.

“Rocca Pizzeria was created out of our desire to introduce an authentic Naples-style pizzeria in Baton Rouge where the experience revolves around high quality ingredients cooked in a wood-fired oven,” said co-owner Ozzie Fernandez, according to The Advocate. “We want to stay true to an age-old Italian tradition, but with a modern-day twist using fun combinations of ingredients.”

Owner Chris Wadsworth closed Goûter in January for personal reasons.

READ MORE

Comments