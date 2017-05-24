Two new spots, one a repeat, are coming to Baton Rouge in 2018, according to The Advocate. First up is Another Broken Egg, which already has three locations in the area. Second is Romacelli Bistro e Vino, which has three other locations in Louisiana.

The restaurants will be opened by Double R Restaurant Group, a franchisee for Another Broken Egg and Owner of Romacelli Bistro e Vino, according to The Advocate. Both spots will be located on Airline Highway near the Long Farm Village development.

