New Rotolo’s shooting for championship-level pizza

Rotolo’s new Craft & Crust pizzeria will have something old and something new to help bring customers in the door when they open officially open Friday.

Founder Mitch Rotolo said his son, Mitch Jr., is bringing new experience to the franchise’s crafty concept after winning a gold medal at the World Pizza Games. He also said it’s a return to the old, familiar Rotolo’s spirit from when it first opened as a dive bar in 1996.

“After 20 years of making pizza, we knew it was time to bring back the funk and grit that made the vibe of the original Rotolo’s great,” he said.

The new Craft & Crust on Burbank and Ben Hur will focus on local craft brews (with 40 different taps at the bar to choose from) and from-scratch pizza making out of the kitchen. New pies include award-winners like the Figgy Piggy, an olive oil based-pizza with fresh mozzarella, sharp white cheddar, fig spread, prosciutto, gorgonzola, shaved asiago and a balsamic reduction drizzle.

A bit much? Consider the slice bar, which will have rotating featured pizzas each day where new pizzas will be tested and served up on the restaurant’s social media. The menu also includes sandwiches, salads, classic Italian entrees, apps and wings.

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is on soft opening now, and will begin normal hours Oct. 13.