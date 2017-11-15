Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

New Rouse’s Bluebonnet location opens

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Rouse’s Market opened their newest grocery store in Baton Rouge Wednesday with a celebration at the Bluebonnet location.

The new store replaced the former Matherne’s grocery which Rouse’s bought back in May, and has been renovated with new additions.

A big focus for the store is freshly-prepared food and “grab and go” meals which are on a counter right as customers enter the store. A salad bar, BBQ “Chop Shop,” and hot breakfast bar also push the quick meal offerings for people living near the store.

The store offered grocery bag giveaways, free samples, and other prizes for its first customers.

Image: Rouse’s Market / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

november

15nov(nov 15)6:00 pm(nov 15)6:00 pm3 Course Pop-up Dinner with Pairings By Chef Ryan Andre'

15nov(nov 15)8:00 pm(nov 15)8:00 pmGravitation, First Fracture + ZYNC

16nov(nov 16)5:00 pm(nov 16)5:00 pmTaco Thursday

16nov(nov 16)6:00 pm(nov 16)6:00 pm2 for 1 at Willie's Restaurant

16nov(nov 16)6:00 pm(nov 16)6:00 pmThird Thursday @ LSU MOA

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X