New Rouse’s Bluebonnet location opens

Rouse’s Market opened their newest grocery store in Baton Rouge Wednesday with a celebration at the Bluebonnet location.

The new store replaced the former Matherne’s grocery which Rouse’s bought back in May, and has been renovated with new additions.

A big focus for the store is freshly-prepared food and “grab and go” meals which are on a counter right as customers enter the store. A salad bar, BBQ “Chop Shop,” and hot breakfast bar also push the quick meal offerings for people living near the store.

The store offered grocery bag giveaways, free samples, and other prizes for its first customers.

Image: Rouse’s Market / Facebook