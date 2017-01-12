If you love Sonic, you’re going to be really happy about this news.

A new Sonic concept restaurant is opening in downtown Baton Rouge, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The new location is 2,500 square feet and won’t be like the traditional drive-in restaurants. Instead, the business will have a drive-thru window and indoor dining for customers. It will be located at the intersection of South 10th and Government streets.

Owners hope the business will be ready for business early in the second quarter, according to The Business Report.

A local Sonic headquarters office will also be coming to downtown.

