New sports-themed brewery coming to BR

Construction for Rally Cap Brewing Company is set to begin, bringing the sports-themed brewery to the Industriplex area.

Owner Kevin Whalen began brewing about eight years ago and what started as a hobby, quickly became his passion. Whalen said that Rally Cap will have a wide range of brews with a focus on hoppy beers. Expect about 8 brews on tap with flavors rotating year-round. The taproom will also feature plenty of TVs for watching games. Read more about Whalen and Rally Cap here.

According to The Business Report, construction is set to begin soon and should take about 4 months. Cypress Coast Brewing is hoping to begin construction soon as well.

Photo by Sean Gasser