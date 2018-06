New retail and dining options are joining the new development at Perkins and Essen.

According to The Business Report, MoMo Tea, an Asian tea and dessert shop, Salad Station and The Jambalaya Shoppe will be added to the Ichiban Square. These new businesses will join others in the development like Blue Agave Tequila and Taco Bar, Good Eats Kitchen, Hotworx and Smoothie King.

