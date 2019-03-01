New York Pizza and Pasta in Baton Rouge

I walked into a shockingly busy new pizza joint this week – New York Pizza and Pasta on Jones Creek Rd. The line to order ran through the restaurant and the phone was ringing constantly for to-go orders, yet still the staff was friendly and hustling.



I won’t begin to call myself an expert on New York style pizza (though I would call myself an expert on Neapolitan pizza), so I won’t pretend I know exactly what I was looking for, but I can tell you what I found. They serve large, flimsy, fairly greasy slices reminiscent of the cheap but satisfying pizza you loved as a teenager. It has a real nostalgic vibe to the flavor.



They serve NY style pizza by slice or by the pie, stuffed pizzas by the meal-sized slice, and a small assortment of 10 and 14 inch pizzas. They also have a pasta menu that I didn’t get to sample this time around.



I normally know exactly how I feel about a place right when I try it, but this one left me perplexed, but clearly not for some folks who were lining up. NY style pizza lovers – go give this a try and report back!