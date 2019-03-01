Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Dining

New York Pizza and Pasta in Baton Rouge

Erin Bowling Erin Bowling
2 hours ago

I walked into a shockingly busy new pizza joint this week – New York Pizza and Pasta on Jones Creek Rd. The line to order ran through the restaurant and the phone was ringing constantly for to-go orders, yet still the staff was friendly and hustling.

I won’t begin to call myself an expert on New York style pizza (though I would call myself an expert on Neapolitan pizza), so I won’t pretend I know exactly what I was looking for, but I can tell you what I found. They serve large, flimsy, fairly greasy slices reminiscent of the cheap but satisfying pizza you loved as a teenager. It has a real nostalgic vibe to the flavor.

They serve NY style pizza by slice or by the pie, stuffed pizzas by the meal-sized slice, and a small assortment of 10 and 14 inch pizzas. They also have a pasta menu that I didn’t get to sample this time around.

I normally know exactly how I feel about a place right when I try it, but this one left me perplexed, but clearly not for some folks who were lining up. NY style pizza lovers – go give this a try and report back!

Comments

You may also like

Food & Dining

King Cake

The Ambrosia Bakery 22% If you haven’t had an Ambrosia strawberry cake, do you even live in Baton Rouge? Serving 225 since 1993, the bakery has been an overwhelming favorite of the city. From cake, to cookies, to king...

10 months ago

march

01mar6:00 pm8:00 pmOriginal Music Gathering - Every Friday

04mar2:00 pm11:00 pmMartini & Margarita Monday

04mar4:00 pm11:00 pmFree game night at ONO's

04mar7:00 pm11:00 pmSide Quest Open Mic Comedy Show

05mar7:00 pm9:00 pmTrivia Night

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X