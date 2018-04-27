Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

NFL Draft Update

DIG Staff DIG Staff
3 hours ago

BR native Derrius Guice’s NFL hopes will have to wait another night after he wasn’t picked in the first round.

According to The Advocate, Guice is now hoping for a second round pick, along with other possible second round picks like DJ Chark and Arden Key. The LSU Tigers had no first round picks for 2018.

The New Orleans Saints however did receive a first round pick. The Saints chose defensive end Marcus Davenport from the University of Texas-San Antonio.

The 2nd and 3rd rounds of the draft are Friday at 6 p.m. and rounds 4-7 are Saturday.

Comments

You may also like

Sports

Balls & Strikes: recap on LSU’s 0-4 weekend

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor   Perhaps it’s time to retire the Rally Bees tee shirts, because the days since Paul Mainieri and Co. wore them to practice have been more like a colony collapse than a collective storm. LSU followed...

4 days ago

Join the Red Stick Fest!

Red Stick International Digital Fest

april

20apr(apr 20)8:00 pm27(apr 27)8:00 pmThe Holy Knives / Mayhaps / Nice Dog / The Nocturnal Broadcast

27aprallday29alldayWeekend One - 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest

27apr(apr 27)5:00 pm(apr 27)5:00 pmLive After Five: 20th Anniversary

27apr(apr 27)7:30 pm(apr 27)7:30 pmJoe Nichols

27apr(apr 27)8:00 pm(apr 27)8:00 pmChris Leblanc Band - Free Show

Gear up for summer!

Primeval Gear

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X