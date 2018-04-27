NFL Draft Update

BR native Derrius Guice’s NFL hopes will have to wait another night after he wasn’t picked in the first round.

According to The Advocate, Guice is now hoping for a second round pick, along with other possible second round picks like DJ Chark and Arden Key. The LSU Tigers had no first round picks for 2018.

The New Orleans Saints however did receive a first round pick. The Saints chose defensive end Marcus Davenport from the University of Texas-San Antonio.

The 2nd and 3rd rounds of the draft are Friday at 6 p.m. and rounds 4-7 are Saturday.