Ninja Warriors Fans Sought for Ebb & Flow Festival

Do you have aspirations of becoming the next American Ninja Warrior, or maybe dreamed of joining the circus? Now is the time! The Ebb & Flow Festival’s Kid’s Coast – sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana – is an area especially designed for kids to explore, learn, play and create!

During the April 6-7, 2019 weekend, Kids Coast will host a Junior Ninja Warrior course, with GymFitBR experts on hand to help kids champion the course. The unveiling of their brand-new Kids’ Parkour Course, will also take place during the festival.

Other Kid’s Coast activities at this year’s Ebb & Flow Festival include the Knock, Knock Children’s Museum Rig-a-Majig, Imagination Playground, interactive art creations, and a giant chess set. Hands on crafting of cornhusk dolls will be offered by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.

The Livingston Parish Library will provide arts and crafts, while Oculus Rift Virtual Reality experiences will be provided by East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Both libraries will have book mobiles on site. Dance lessons, story

times, face painting and water-related activities will also be available.

The Louisiana Arts & Science Museum will host a variety of children’s activities and will be free and open to the public on both Saturday & Sunday.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is seeking volunteers to help cheer on prospective future Ninjas, as well as guide them through the courses, help with corn husk doll construction, giant chess-play and more.

Interested Kids Coast helpers can apply here or call the Arts Council at 225-344-8558. More information on the Ebb & Flow Festival can be found here.





