Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

The grass is greener… in Kansas

DIG Staff DIG Staff
11 mins ago

While his quirky ways helped land him the ‘Grass Expert’ gig with Dos Equis, his coaching pedigree just earned him a new job.

Les Miles will be formally announced at a 5 p.m. press conference today not as head groundskeeper – but as the new head football coach at the University of Kansas. The details include a five-year deal worth $2.775M annually plus bonuses and get this – $1M for a National Championship.

It’s a sizeable pay cut for the once-National Champ who earned $4.3M as LSU head coach. But all things not bad considering he’ll be leading up a 2018 squad who is dead last in the Big 12 with a 1-7 conference record so far this year. He replaces outgoing coach David Beaty.

As the Tigers top cat, Miles was known as a high quality recruiter and game-day risk-taker. Kansas commentators see the Miles hire as an instant credibility boost for the long-suffering program. Kansas owns one winning conference season out of 23 Big 12 years.

The biggest unknown at this point is how Miles will satisfy his game-day grass cravings as Kansas’ home field is artificial turf.

We’ll leave you with some of Les’ funnier moments at LSU and beyond…

Comments

You may also like

LSUSports

Watch: Tigers have 3 words for Arkansas

Mean. Tough. Nasty. Those are the choice words Coach O and team have for the Razorbacks. The Tigers seek redemption after the humbling loss to Bama and look to win-out for a quality bowl bid. The good news is LSU happens to have a history of...

2 weeks ago

Coming Soon…

november

20novalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

20nov(nov 20)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's

21nov(nov 21)11:00 am(nov 21)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

22nov(nov 22)7:30 pm(nov 22)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

23nov(nov 23)8:00 pm(nov 23)8:00 pmSarah Collins LIVE at Creole Cabana

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X