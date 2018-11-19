The grass is greener… in Kansas

While his quirky ways helped land him the ‘Grass Expert’ gig with Dos Equis, his coaching pedigree just earned him a new job.

Les Miles will be formally announced at a 5 p.m. press conference today not as head groundskeeper – but as the new head football coach at the University of Kansas. The details include a five-year deal worth $2.775M annually plus bonuses and get this – $1M for a National Championship.

It’s a sizeable pay cut for the once-National Champ who earned $4.3M as LSU head coach. But all things not bad considering he’ll be leading up a 2018 squad who is dead last in the Big 12 with a 1-7 conference record so far this year. He replaces outgoing coach David Beaty.

As the Tigers top cat, Miles was known as a high quality recruiter and game-day risk-taker. Kansas commentators see the Miles hire as an instant credibility boost for the long-suffering program. Kansas owns one winning conference season out of 23 Big 12 years.

The biggest unknown at this point is how Miles will satisfy his game-day grass cravings as Kansas’ home field is artificial turf.