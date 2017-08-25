Kids have a new place to play, learn, and play some more this weekend in Baton Rouge. After more than a decade of planning and fundraising, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum opened this week near the LSU Lakes.

Young veterinarians can learn about animal health in the Paws and Claws learning zone, filled with stuffed animals and stethoscopes. Blossoming chefs can cook up Louisiana staples in the Pelican Cafe or learn more about food and budgeting by shopping for their own groceries in the Pelican Pantry.

This veterinarian can't wait to come back and check on the animals in Paws and Claws when Knock Knock Children's Museum opens in ONE DAY! Opening to the public TOMORROW at NOON. Free Admission on GRAND OPENING DAY from Noon to 5pm! Parking is limited at Knock Knock. Overflow parking is located at BREC's Picnic Hill next to Raising Cane's Dog Park. A shuttle will run from Picnic Hill to the museum for Grand Opening Day. A post shared by Knock Knock Children's Museum (@knockknockchildrensmuseum) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

The 18 exhibits are called “learning zones,” and provide interactive entertainment and education at children’s own playful pace. A Crawbaby swamp awaits the youngest visitors who can explore the different types of animals and environments found in the bayous, while other exhibits like the book-filled Story Tree and the net-covered Storybook Climber have features geared for older guests.

The 26,000 square foot museum officially opened on Aug. 22, with a confetti-covered ceremony featuring Gov. John Bel Edwards and city officials. Organizers raised more than $14 million dollars to construct the facility, and offer reduced admission prices for low-income families to help create an inclusive learning experience for the entire community.

Are your stray buttons or old sheets looking for a new home? Our Knock Knock Makers would love to the them off your hands. You can drop off your supply donation @midcitymakersmarket on Saturday, August 12th from 4p-8p. For a full list of Maker Shop supplies accepted click here: http://bit.ly/2ffAUi4 A post shared by Knock Knock Children's Museum (@knockknockchildrensmuseum) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

This weekend the museum will feature their “Zigs Zags, Swirls and Spirals” event in the Art Garden to talk about the importance of the line in art.

Admission is $14 for anyone older than 12 months, and family memberships are available. For museum hours, visit the Knock Knock Museum’s Facebook page or website.

