Kids have a new place to play, learn, and play some more this weekend in Baton Rouge. After more than a decade of planning and fundraising, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum opened this week near the LSU Lakes.

Young veterinarians can learn about animal health in the Paws and Claws learning zone, filled with stuffed animals and stethoscopes. Blossoming chefs can cook up Louisiana staples in the Pelican Cafe or learn more about food and budgeting by shopping for their own groceries in the Pelican Pantry.

The 18 exhibits are called “learning zones,” and provide interactive entertainment and education at children’s own playful pace. A Crawbaby swamp awaits the youngest visitors who can explore the different types of animals and environments found in the bayous, while other exhibits like the book-filled Story Tree and the net-covered Storybook Climber have features geared for older guests.

The 26,000 square foot museum officially opened on Aug. 22, with a confetti-covered ceremony featuring Gov. John Bel Edwards and city officials. Organizers raised more than $14 million dollars to construct the facility, and offer reduced admission prices for low-income families to help create an inclusive learning experience for the entire community.

This weekend the museum will feature their “Zigs Zags, Swirls and Spirals” event in the Art Garden to talk about the importance of the line in art.

Admission is $14 for anyone older than 12 months, and family memberships are available. For museum hours, visit the Knock Knock Museum’s Facebook page or website.

