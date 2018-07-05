No wallet? No problem

Louisiana becomes the first state in the nation to offer a digital driver’s license.

The LA Wallet app allows drivers to keep a digital version of their driver’s license. The app is free but includes a small charge of about $6 to download your license. The app is good until the expiration of your license, in which another fee will be applied to download a new license.

LA Wallet is accepted by Louisiana State Police and official acceptance from restaurants, bars and TSA is pending. Download LA Wallet and check it out for yourself!