Dig Baton Rouge
No wallet? No problem

1 day ago

Louisiana becomes the first state in the nation to offer a digital driver’s license.

The LA Wallet app allows drivers to keep a digital version of their driver’s license. The app is free but includes a small charge of about $6 to download your license. The app is good until the expiration of your license, in which another fee will be applied to download a new license.

LA Wallet is accepted by Louisiana State Police and official acceptance from restaurants, bars and TSA is pending. Download LA Wallet and check it out for yourself!

