NOLA’s Urban South Brewery to begin distributing in BR
A new brew will soon be introduced to Baton Rouge.
Urban South Brewery, based in New Orleans, will distribute its drafts and packaged beers beginning this month, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The brewery signed a distribution agreement with Mockler Beverage Co., which is based in Baton Rouge.
Several of the brewery’s popular beers will be available, such as Holy Roller IPA, Charming Wit and Delta Momma Citra Lager.
Urban South has a 4.04/5 beer average on Beer Advocate and opened in 2016.