A new brew will soon be introduced to Baton Rouge.

Urban South Brewery, based in New Orleans, will distribute its drafts and packaged beers beginning this month, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The brewery signed a distribution agreement with Mockler Beverage Co., which is based in Baton Rouge.

Several of the brewery’s popular beers will be available, such as Holy Roller IPA, Charming Wit and Delta Momma Citra Lager.

Coop'd Up cans just arrived! Our Tart Farmhouse Ale will be hitting the shelves at the end of March A post shared by Urban South Brewery (@urbansouthbeer) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:43am PST

Urban South has a 4.04/5 beer average on Beer Advocate and opened in 2016.

