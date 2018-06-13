North America to host World Cup in 2026

Now let’s see if the US can qualify to play…

By a vote of 134 to 65, the “United 2026” bid was selected to host the World Cup in 2026. According to BBC , the 2026 tournament will be the biggest World Cup ever held, with 48 teams and 80 matches over 34 days. The tournament will take place throughout The United States, Mexico and Canada. Click here to read more about the vote.

The 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia and officially starts June 14th.