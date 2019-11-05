North Gate Music and Arts Fest rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 15

North Gate Music and Arts Fest, previously scheduled for Oct. 25, has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will be held on the historic Chimes Street right off of the North Gates of LSU. Twenty-five local artists will set up booths along the street to display and sell their artwork to patrons of the event.

Food for the festival will be provided by North Gate favorites Louie’s Café, The Chimes and City Slice, and joining them will be the Rock, Paper, Taco food truck. Abita brewery will provide beer for the event, and Calandro’s Select Cellars will provide the wine.

Local bands will also be featured at the festival at one of the two stages—the main stage and the singer-songwriter stage. Baton Rouge Music Studios will kick off the event at 5 p.m. on the main stage. Following them will be Palomino darling, Riarosa, Ship of Fools and J and the Causeways.

The Bicycle Shop, another famous North Gate business, donated a brand-new bicycle that will be given away during the event.

The event is organized by The North Gate Merchants Association, a nonprofit dedicated to improving various areas of the North Gate community. The North Gate community has a significant historical impact on the LSU area from the original Raising Cane’s to the student-beloved Highland Coffees to the historical Louie’s Café.

Organizers of the event encourage patrons and guests to support the sponsors of the event for ensuring that the free festival could take place. Sponsors this year are Louie’s Cafe, The Chimes, Varsity Theatre, Raising Canes, City Slice, Highland Coffees, The Revelry, The Bicycle Shop, Campus Apartments, Select Cellars from Calandro’s Supermarket, Krab Queenz, Sigma Engineers and Constructors, Green Frog Music, WHYR Community Radio 96.9 FM, Rockstar Enterprises and Stages, Baton Rouge Music Studios, and Crescent Crown.