North Gates festival kicks off 12th year of celebrations

If the North Gate Arts and Music Fest were a person… we’d question why a 12-year-old had so much alcohol lying around.

This year’s live music and food festival gets underway at 4 p.m. Friday and stretches along Chimes Street from Highland down to Lake Street.

Music, beer, food, and art from 25 vendors will line the street through 11 p.m., all organized by the North Gates Merchants Association to highlight the historic area.

Music gets underway starting at 5 p.m., and here’s who you can expect to jam to:

RAISING CANE’S SINGER SONGWRITER STAGE SCHEDULE

5:00 p.m. Billy Callaway

5:30 p.m. Saher Khan

6:00 p.m. Bex Hill

6:30 p.m. Christina Ocmand

7:00 p.m. Clara Bryan

7:30 p.m. Nick Rains

8:00 p.m. Brennan Breaux

ABITA MAIN STAGE

5 p.m. Baton Rouge Music Studios

6 p.m. Hydra Plane

7:15 p.m. Particle Devotion

8:30 p.m. Alabaster Stag

9:30 p.m. Baton Rouge Fire Guild

9:45 p.m. Water Seed

Image: North Gate Music and Arts Festival / Facebook