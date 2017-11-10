Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

North Gates festival kicks off 12th year of celebrations

Russell Jones
12 hours ago

If the North Gate Arts and Music Fest were a person… we’d question why a 12-year-old had so much alcohol lying around.

This year’s live music and food festival gets underway at 4 p.m. Friday and stretches along Chimes Street from Highland down to Lake Street.

Music, beer, food, and art from 25 vendors will line the street through 11 p.m., all organized by the North Gates Merchants Association to highlight the historic area.

Music gets underway starting at 5 p.m., and here’s who you can expect to jam to:

RAISING CANE’S SINGER SONGWRITER STAGE SCHEDULE

5:00 p.m. Billy Callaway
5:30 p.m. Saher Khan
6:00 p.m. Bex Hill
6:30 p.m. Christina Ocmand
7:00 p.m. Clara Bryan
7:30 p.m. Nick Rains
8:00 p.m. Brennan Breaux

ABITA MAIN STAGE

5 p.m. Baton Rouge Music Studios
6 p.m. Hydra Plane
7:15 p.m. Particle Devotion
8:30 p.m. Alabaster Stag
9:30 p.m. Baton Rouge Fire Guild
9:45 p.m. Water Seed

Image: North Gate Music and Arts Festival / Facebook

 

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do this weekend, Nov. 10-12

It’s a big weekend, not just because the Tigers are back in town. It’s Veterans Day. North Gate Arts and Music Fest. Cap City Beer Fest. Seriously, we’re going to need another Daily Saving Time fall back just to get it all before...

11 hours ago

november

10nov(nov 10)4:00 pm(nov 10)4:00 pmNorth Gate Music & Arts Fest 2017

11nov(nov 11)10:30 am(nov 11)10:30 amLSU vs Arkansas

12nov(nov 12)10:00 am(nov 12)10:00 amFall Pop Up Sale

12nov(nov 12)11:30 am(nov 12)11:30 am3rd Annual Cap City Beer Fest!

12nov(nov 12)12:00 pm(nov 12)12:00 pmMistletoe & Mimosas

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X