Now Open: Cannatella Grocery!

Cannatella Grocery is now open on Government Street at East Drive. Don’t let the name fool you; this is not your average grocery store! While they do have your everyday staples – especially the Italian ones – their heart and soul are their made-in-house goods.

Italian staples include everything you need to make a stand-out charcuterie board. They have a wide range of cheeses, meats, imported oils, and several kinds of vinegar. They also offer a pimnto cheese spread with

olives to give your party tray some extra bang.

The hit item here is certainly their muffaletta . It checks all the boxes in what you want from one – salty, tangy, hearty, chewy and crispy (if you ask for it toasted). They plan to expand their sandwich menu, but I don’t see a way they will be able to top their muffaletta .

While you are there picking up your lunch, you can pick up a ton of dinner options. The grocer has a large freezer section with homemade meals you can take home and bake. This week included Spinach Madeline, eggplant parmesan, meatballs in red sauce, and jambalaya. The super friendly staff gave me great instructions on how to warm each one up. If you are looking to do a little more cooking, Cannatella has got you covered! In addition to their delicious in-house boudin, they offer Italian pork sausage, smoked sausages and marinated and stuffed roasts.

The Cannatellas have been making these recipes for nearly a century at their original location in Melville, LA, and they are finally bringing that Italian tradition and attention to detail to the Capital City!

Visit Cannatella Grocery at 3869 Government Street. They are open weekdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.