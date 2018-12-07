Now Open: Sukha Vegan Organic Cafe

Sukha is now open in the Yoga Bliss space on Highland road. They offer coffee, smoothies, sandwiches, salads and soups. Sukha’s menu is 100% vegan, meaning no meat, cheese, dairy or eggs – but lots of bright, bold flavors and dishes packed with nutrients. Sukha is Sanskrit for comfort or ease, both of which are obvious in their space. It’s calm and inviting, playing into their goal of creating a gathering space for people to relax and refuel.

When it comes to the food, Sukha jams so much surprising flavor into their dishes. Here are a few highlights from their menu:

● The veggie blend smoothie is loaded with kale, cauliflower and celery but tastes fruity,

sweet and delicious.

● The kale salad tastes so cheesy is seems gluttonous. It was the first time in my life that I

couldn’t stop eating kale.

● Even without the beef, the burger is somehow reminiscent of your favorite childhood fast-food treat.

● For a meat-free comfort dish that hits the spot, try the gumbo.

●Made with coconut instead of bacon, the standout dish for me was the BKT – a veganized BLT. All the satisfaction and flavor of a BLT with none of the regret.

● Sukha’s raw desserts are beautiful, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients you can

feel good about.

Sukha is a welcome addition to the growing plant-based scene in Baton Rouge, and a great place to add more veggies to your diet. View the complete menu here.

Sukha Style Cafe is located at 7384 Highland Rd. They are open for lunch and dinner with plans to expand operating hours in the near future. Head up the stairs into Yoga Bliss and you’ll see the cafe to your left. Relax and enjoy!