Now Open: The Dish in White Star Market

The Dish opened this week in White Star, bringing new vegan options to Baton Rouge’s growing plant-based scene.

The new stand’s daily menu features a large list of grab-n-go salads, all with house-made dressings, raw dessert bars and gorgeous gluten-free and vegan cakes. In addition, The Dish offers a varying lunch of the day, which so far have included green gumbo with andouille kidney bean “meat” balls and cornbread, as well as bahn mi pita wraps with curry lentil soup.

On my trip, the daily special was eggplant and almond enchiladas with beans and quinoa. At first taste, you can immediately tell that the food was prepared by a very skilled vegan chef. The flavors were robust and hearty, and each ingredient was cooked to the perfect texture. Also, despite using any animal fat or dairy products, the sauces were creamy and satisfying.

As someone who prepared a lot of vegan food at home, I can absolutely tell that a lot of time and care went into these recipes. The grab-n-go salads are $12.50 and the daily dish is $14.50, definitely making these splurge items.

Not vegan? Let The Dish make you a believer. When cooked properly like they are here, vegetables are so delightful. It’s a great way to lay low on the cholesterol and get your daily servings of veggies in.

The Dish is open for lunch on weekdays and for breakfast, lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday.