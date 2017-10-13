Now you can order food from Facebook

In the future, the singularity won’t be achieved when all digital networks achieve a single consciousness. Instead, it’ll be when you can order food from literally anything.

Facebook has now added the ability to get your schwarma, sub, or salad sent to you through their app or site. The new “Order Food” option is under the Explore portion of the site, and places like Fat Cow, Five Guys, or Arzi’s are waiting to take your order.

Food Ordering Posted by Facebook on Thursday, October 12, 2017

The move is part of a collaboration announced last year between Facebook and several restaurant chains or food ordering services like EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo. Facebook acts as a hub for all those options, letting you order and pay without leaving their site or app.

Facebook wins by keeping people inside their social network longer every day, and restaurants or delivery services win by connecting to Facebook’s massive user base. The losers? Possibly anybody who didn’t make deals with Facebook already – UberEats and Waitr are still jockeying for Baton Rouge’s food delivery dollars, and Facebook serving up a tidy basket of other services in their familiar app likely won’t help those outside the network’s blue walls.