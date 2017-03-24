Back in February, NPR announced the winner of its Tiny Desk contest, New Orleans R&B group Tank and the Bangas. To win the contest, the band sent in a video entry to NPR and, according to a news release, the decision was unanimous among the judges.

“I immediately loved this,” said Phish guitarist/singer Trey Anastasio, who served as a judge, according to NPR. “Tank is a force of nature, just full of joy — and her band is killing in the background.”

As a prize for winning, Tank and the Bangas will record a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and embark on a national tour.

If you want to check out the band yourself, you’re in luck. Tank and the Bangas is scheduled to perform with Alabaster Stag at Spanish Moon on April 14. The show begins at 9 p.m.

