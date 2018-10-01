October 2018: In This Issue

My favorite month is here. October is for cooler temps, getting outdoors, football, Halloween, and BURGERS! Here at DIG, we’re super excited about our upcoming Burger and Beer Week October 22-27. This is $6 burgers and beer specials from Tin Roof at over 40 restaurants in the Baton Rouge area. While I haven’t even started planning my Halloween costume yet, you can bet I’m planning out my lunch menu that week. Now that’s something to celebrate!

Hopefully, we’ll get a break from the sweltering heat and humidity soon. As someone who was born and raised here, I know that our summers are never-ending, but this is getting a bit ridiculous. While the high temperatures haven’t stopped the emergence of pumpkin spice and fall décor, it has stopped southern Louisianians from going outside for anything unnecessary.

The last time I went camping, somehow my friends talked me into using a tent instead of renting the nice comfortable cabin. I thought, “I can do this. It’ll be great.” I can tell you now that I have never been more wrong. Between peeing in the woods, gigantic raccoons stealing our food, and the chilly nighttime temperatures, I had enough after night one. So, to compensate I just drank my way through the rest of the weekend. The story goes that they found me digging through the trunk of my car, wearing every single piece of clothing I had packed—at the same time—and asking where the nearest hotel was. Thankfully, vodka has erased that difficult time from my memory.

In this issue, we’ll give you a few ideas for camping spots—god speed—and even gear to take along with you. We’ve got campfire recipes that will transport you back to your favorite camp memories with just a taste. To get outdoors and enjoy fitness and nature combined, we’ve found comfortable and great looking active wear for the ladies. And we chat with a local Instagrammer whose photos in places near and far will make you green with envy.

I hope that Mother Nature gives us a break soon, so we can get out of our houses and enjoy our beautiful city and surrounding areas. I send you vibes of boots, sweaters, and temps so low it kills every mosquito in the state. In the meantime, enjoy your pumpkin spice (however you like it) and think cool thoughts.

Season Vining

Editor-in-Chief

DIG Baton Rouge

Photos by Mandy Samson