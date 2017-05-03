The United States Department of Justice-Civil Rights Division, is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. today regarding an announcement in the Alton Sterling investigation, WBRZ reports. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was notified this morning that a decision would come today.

That news conference will be held at the United States Federal Courthouse.

Gov. Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will also have a news conference later today.

I will hold a press conference soon after the DOJ announcement today in the #AltonSterling case. @LouisianaGov will join. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) May 3, 2017

The Washington Post reported yesterday that officers involved in the fatal shooting of Sterling last July wouldn’t be charged, but an official announcement hadn’t been made at that time.

