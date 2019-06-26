On your way out: food and drinks under an hour away from Baton Rouge

As summer continues in full swing, many Baton Rouge residents will be heading out for a vacation away. We took an excursion outside of Capital City and hit a few spots that create an experience along the way. These detours not only provide great food and beverages, but also highlight our Louisiana roots.

On the way to our first destination, we visited Billy’s in Krotz Springs for their famous boudin and pepper jack-stuffed boudin balls – a must for any road trip.

Afterward we stopped by Bayou Teche Brewing to visit the home of some of our favorite beer, only 20 minutes outside Breaux Bridge. Inside, we found a table full of people playing Bourré, a Cajun card game similar to spades. Outside was a large circle of musicians playing Cajun and Zydeco songs that we couldn’t help but tap our feet to. Both groups welcomed anyone who arrived to join in.

Bayou Teche offers Cajun jams every Sunday from 2-5 pm, allowing for plenty of time to travel the back roads home to Baton Rouge. Don’t forget to grab a delicious wood-fired pizza on your way out.

The music and atmosphere of Bayou Teche Brewing reminded us of one of our favorite Cajun spots, Hot Tails in New Roads. Hot Tails features a menu of all your favorites, including po’boys and roux-based dishes, and the brunch menu is unbeatable: giant servings of boudin omelets, red bean omelets and crawfish Benedict alongside spicy, flawless bloody Marys. Brunch is served from 11 am – 3 pm.

These stops are the perfect detours on your way home from vacation and make a great day trip out of town. Red beans, crawfish benedict, boudin, fiddles, Bourré, accordions and delicious craft brews – we dare you to find a more perfect way to spend your Sundays. Drive safely and enjoy the ride.