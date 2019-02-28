One cake to rule them all: King Cake Snob announces winner

The votes have been tallied, and kingcakesnob.com has crowned a king of king cake in the state of Louisiana for 2019.

Manny Randazzo King Cakes took home the honors in King Cake Snob’s annual “Seal of Approval” ranking competition, earning first place in the highly coveted best overall “Traditional.”

Meanwhile, Caluda’s King Cake was crowned the winner in the “Filled” cake category. Caluda’s is no stranger to vistory, having swept the competition in 2018, with wins in four of the five categories. Likewise, Manny Randazzo accomplished the same feat in 2017.

This year’s competition saw nearly 3,500 King Cake reviews from Jan. 7 through Feb. 25 on KingCakeSnob.com, featuring 633 different cakes from more than 160 bakeries. Those who voted in the competition were also automatically entered to win drawings for a free king cake.

Other categories voted on were “Presentation,” “Flavor” and “Freshness,” with Keller’s Bakery earning the top spot in both the “Flavor” and “Freshness” categories, while Meche’s Donut King bested the competition in the “Presentation” category.

For the second year, King Cake Snob partnered with local clothing company Dirty Coast to design three custom Mardi Gras t-shirts to benefit an area food bank. T-shirts are still available at both Dirty Coast stores and online at DirtyCoast.com. Proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to Northshore Food Bank to feed the hungry in south Louisiana.

As in previous years, the 2019 competition not only named the top King Cakes in both categories, voter questionnaires also revealed Louisianans’ preferences in king cake consumption habits during carnival season, Mardi Gras parade watching preferences and much more.

To view all of the results of the 2019 competition, visit KingCakeSnob.com.