Southern Living magazine recently investigated a rare find for fried dining connoisseurs: the last Popeye’s all-you-can-eat buffet left open worldwide.

The magazine featured the Lafayette Popeye’s this week, which is located on West Pinehook Road. The buffet includes mild and spicy fried chicken, red beans and rice, mashed potatoes and gravy, fries, rice dressing, and Popeye’s biscuits with sweet tea for $9.70 – a price that’s less than some combos on the menu, according to Delish.

The value is well-known among veteran diners in south Louisiana, especially college students looking to load up on food they can bring back to their dorm room for later.

Two other all-you-can-eat Popeye’s buffets were open in Huntsville, Al. and Panama City, Fla., but have closed since 2010, leaving the Lafayette location as the last in the world. Unless, that is, an online petition to open a Popeye’s buffet in Las Vegas successfully convinces the franchise to put one in the Buffet Capital of the World.

