Certified Sommelier and operating partner at White Star Market’s Mouton, Scott Higgins is opening 3Tails Wine & Cheese this fall in Square 46, the development next to White Star Market.

3Tails will feature a highly-curated selection of wines, cheeses and charcuterie. Higgins said “we want to educate our customers on how to buy wine properly. Gone are the days of wandering around aisles of wine racks…” 3Tails will also have custom gift basket curation and a cheese & charcuterie catering option.

Construction on 3Tails has begun and it is expected to open in November of 2018.