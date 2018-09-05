Opening: Bistro Byronz in Zachary

Adding a little “je ne sais quoi” to Zachary.
Bistro Byronz is opening their 3rd location in the The Villages of Americana next week. CEO Emelie Alton says to expect the same “neighborhood bistro feel” from the other locations with favorites like the Steak Frites, Chicken Paillard, Abita-glazed Pork Chop, and of course, seasonal vodka freezes.
The new location will open for dinner only on September 11 with a percentage of proceeds going directly to Zachary First Responders. Bistro Byronz Zachary will be open to the public for lunch and dinner service on September 12.