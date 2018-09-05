Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Opening: Bistro Byronz in Zachary

DIG Staff DIG Staff
12 hours ago

Adding a little “je ne sais quoi” to Zachary.

Bistro Byronz is opening their 3rd location in the The Villages of Americana next week. CEO Emelie Alton says to expect the same “neighborhood bistro feel” from the other locations with favorites like the Steak Frites, Chicken Paillard, Abita-glazed Pork Chop, and of course, seasonal vodka freezes.

The new location will open for dinner only on September 11 with a  percentage of proceeds going directly to Zachary First Responders. Bistro Byronz Zachary will be open to the public for lunch and dinner service on September 12.

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Local Beer of the Week: DDH Envie

This week Parish Brewing Company brings us a unique spin on a fan favorite, the Double Dry Hopped Envie. Brewed with exactly twice the amount of hops used in the original Envie recipe, this take on the American Pale Ale leaves us wanting more. ABV 5...

8 hours ago

september

06sep(sep 6)4:30 pm(sep 6)4:30 pmLa Carreta Happy Hour (all day)

06sep(sep 6)5:00 pm(sep 6)5:00 pmPitchBR September 2018

06sep(sep 6)7:00 pm(sep 6)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

06sep(sep 6)7:30 pm(sep 6)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

07sep(sep 7)4:00 pm(sep 7)4:00 pmBig Cats & Hazy Beer | A Tin Roof & Gnarley Barley Collab

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X