Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos opens Monday in the new Ichiban Square off of Essen.

According to The Business Report, Blue Corn’s menu will feature authentic Mexican dishes like ochinita pibil (a slow roasted pork), fresh fish and three kinds of Mexican rice. Blue Corn will house a full-service bar with over 30 types of tequila.

Check out Blue Corn for yourself on Monday, October 22 at 11:00 am.