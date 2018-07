The minds behind City Pork are expanding to open a pizza joint on Chimes St. near LSU in the former Reginelli’s and The Bayou space.

According to The Advocate, City Slice Pints & Pies will open in about a month and serve whole pizzas, pizzas by the slice and other Italian favorites like sandwiches, cheese trays and Italian ice. The restaurant will also feature several beers on tap. City Pork Deli & Charcuterie also opened a location in the LSU Design Building earlier this year.