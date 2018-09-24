Dig Baton Rouge
Opening: Just Wingin It

The minds behind the BR and Prairieville locations of KC’s Grill present Just Wingin It, a new “wingery and wine bar.”

Just Wingin It’s menu will feature specialty wings, burgers, salads, cheese and charcuterie boards, a low-calorie menu and much more. The restaurant will also house plenty of HD TV’s, a shuffle board and the Golden Tee golf video game, perfect for LSU and Saints games 😏

Just Wingin It opens September 24 at 11:00 am at 18181 Old Jefferson Highway, Suite 106, check out their Facebook and website for more information about hours.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shuffle board & Golden Tee…We’re getting closer #openingsoon

A post shared by just wingin’ it (@justwinginit_br) on

