NOLA based Poke Loa is opening a Baton Rouge location later this month. Poke Loa will serve fresh poke, miso soup and Agua Frescas, freshly squeezed fruit juice drinks made in-house. The new location is opening near LSU in the old Everything Philly location. According to their Facebook, Poke Loa will offer specials like free avocado on your bowl on Wednesdays and 1/2 off Agua Frescas on Fridays.

Follow Poke Loa on Facebook to updates on their Baton Rouge opening.