Opening: Provisions on Perkins

Provisions on Perkins is set to open in the former Galatoire’s Bistro space on September 8, just in time for LSU’s first home game of the season.

According to The Business Report, Provisions on Perkins will have a bistro-type vibe with an enclosed patio and a private dining room. Overall, the partners over at Provisions have spent around $250,000 on renovations to the place. If you haven’t yet, we recommend a drive-by.

But here in Baton Rouge, it doesn’t matter what the restaurant looks like, we all know it’s about the food. The menu will feature items like flatbreads, skewers and burgers, as well as rotating plates during different seasons. Stay tuned for more details about the opening of Provisions on Perkins.